CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Changes are coming to downtown Champaign.

G-Mart Comics is closing its doors for good after 27 years. It will stay a comic book shop but under the name Dark Tower.

Cowboy Monkey restaurant will be closing on November 5th for renovations and re-opening in 2024.

Lastly, The Brass Rail will be opening soon near East University Avenue.