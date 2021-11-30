Changes are coming to how one county COVID tests students

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – COVID rapid testing for one Central Illinois school district will soon be changing. That means Monticello parents will have to drive farther, or their students will have to quarantine.

The Monticello superintendent sent an email to parents that said Kirby Medical Center will no longer provide rapid testing for school-aged kids. That starts December 22nd.

Elizabeth Clark has kids in the Monticello school district. She said she is extremely grateful to the district and Kirby for providing it up to this point, but she’s worried about what’s next.

She said the closest rapid tests are in Decatur or Champaign. Not everyone has the time or resources to drive there and back, and if they don’t have a negative test, they have to quarantine.

“That’s a huge hit for some people. You know not everyone has the transportation. Not everyone has the ability to come and go, you know. A lot of people work outside of town. So, losing that what you have were parents that will have to leave their jobs in Champaign, to come to Monticello, to take their kids back and go back and forth, and they’re making a couple of hours worth of trips in one day if they have to get their child tested,” she said.

Clark said this also comes at a bad time, because cold and flu season is about to peak.

I talked with Monticello superintendent Vic Zimmerman. He said the school and board are looking at other options for students and staff to get tested. He also said he’s going to look at explaining to parents when their student needs to get tested. He said right now, a lot of their tests through Kirby come back negative.

Zimmerman said the Kirby program was available for all Piatt County schools students and employees. He said it was only supposed to be for last school year, but they decided to help for one more semester with the hope that things would be better in 2022.