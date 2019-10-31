Change your clock, change your batteries

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal says to test and replace the batteries in their smoke alarms as daylight saving time ends this weekend.

The National Fire Protection Association reports between 2012-2016, almost three out of every five home fire deaths in the U.S. resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms.

In fires in which the smoke alarms were present but did not operate, more than two of every five of the smoke alarms had missing or disconnected batteries.

Dead batteries accounted for 25% of smoke alarm failures. In Illinois, 79% of smoke alarms being replaced aren’t working.

A 2017 Illinois law required ten-year sealed smoke alarms be installed in all homes built before 1988 or that do not have hardwired smoke detectors by January 1, 2023.