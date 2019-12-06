Change in Toys for Tots donation locations

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Toys for Tots is back to give kids for the holidays for its 16th year in a row. However, the group says this year could be more difficult than in years past.

They are down a couple of drop-off locations, but there are more than 100 bins across Champaign County. More than 65,000 toys were donated last year.

The hope is people will continue to give. “‘We want to try to continue the momentum we had from last year. It was an exceptional year statistically for who we were able to help and how much we were able to help out for a little of the underpriveleged and needy kids in the area. So it’s going to be a real big challenge,” said Ceasar Perez, Toys for Tots Director.

The WCIA Toys for Tots drive is on December 12. Donations will be accepted in our back lot from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Toys for kids ages 0-2 and 10-12 are needed the most.