Change in safety program doesn’t change level of safety

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a change in the school crossing guard program shouldn’t change how people feel about the level of student safety.

The crossing guard program was managed by the Champaign Police Department. Starting this year, it’s managed by Champaign Schools.

But CPD is still heavily involved, working very closely with the school district to make sure the kids are accounted for.

“Even though they’re really more managing it now, we still work together. We’re going to be out there with our squad cars. We’re going to be out there trying to help when we can, because it’s not just the school district’s responsibility to keep kids safe. It’s the police department, it’s society in general to help look out for people that can’t take care of themselves,” said Lt. Bruce Ramseyer.

Ramseyer told us the biggest concern is distracted driving near school crossings.

It’s crucial for both drivers and pedestrians to stay hyper-aware of both each other, and their surroundings.