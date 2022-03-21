CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said their faculty, staff and students will need to test once a week if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a news release, UI officials said those without a university-verified vaccinated record in the MyMcKinley Portal will have to test once per week. This is a change from testing required every other day.

“This decision has been made in light of loosening restrictions and recommendations from our own SHIELD team, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Based on our own data and science from experts, we are confident in our decision to reduce testing frequencies while continuing to maximize safety for our community,” said Chancellor Robert J. Jones.

The following guidelines are still in place:

All undergraduate students who have not received their return test since Spring Break are asked to take one on-campus before March 25 to remain compliant and have building access.

All fully-vaccinated graduate students, staff and faculty who traveled over Spring Break are encouraged to take a test on-campus before March 25.

Current face covering guidelines remain in place. You can find those guidelines here.

If you have issues seeing your Building Access pass in the Illinois app after Spring Break, click here.

The university will continue maintaining the testing requirement until the governor lifts the executive order that requires all unvaccinated higher education personnel and students to test once per week.