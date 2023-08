CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A bar in downtown Champaign is back open after it was temporarily shut down by the state for almost three weeks.

Punch Bar closed on Aug. 4 after it was discovered to be serving alcohol illegally. The establishment’s liquor license expired on May 31, but the bar continued to serve alcohol for another two months.

After a three-week closure, Punch Bar announced its reopening Tuesday morning. The business reopened at 4 p.m. the following day.