CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County’s only FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics team is heading to an international competition. Ctrl-Z is a group of more than 30 middle and high school students who spend their time building robots and solving engineering challenges.

They’ve been practicing for weeks, tasked with designing a robot that can pick up and move traffic cones and cubes. After winning two “of the highest awards in Midwest regional competitions” last month, they became one of 600 teams worldwide to qualify for the championship.

“It’s a pretty big deal. In our team’s 12 years, we’ve only qualified three times. This was the first time we’ve qualified since before Covid so the students are really excited,” lead mentor Adam Pletcher said.

“You learn an incredible amount of things and you get to meet so many types of people from different cultures. It really is like a once in a lifetime experience,” team member Laura McNaught said.

Pletcher said the vast majority of students who participate go on to pursue degrees in STEM fields.

The group is sponsored by Caterpillar, and funded through donations. They say they need additional fundraising to cover team expenses, especially their trip to Houston for the April 20 championship. You can find a link to their fundraising page here.