CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new sound coming from the Champaign Park District.

New guitars, microphones, and amplifiers are just some of the equipment that was donated to the Martens Center.

They say these donations will help to expand the media classes already offered and give the community new ways to get involved with activities at the center.

“So, we feel the equipment provided for this space will help us continue to match our efforts with their wants and needs and be able to provide opportunities for them in a way no other facility would be able to,” said Jameel Jones, Director of Recreation.

Anyone who uses the center will be able to get their hands on the new equipment.

The center plans to have them ready to use by this summer.

