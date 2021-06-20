Champaign’s Green Street to be restriped Monday, center lane to be removed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced Green Street between Fourth and Wright is losing its center lane.

A press release from the City says Varsity Striping will begin restriping that section of Green Street starting Monday, June 21. The center lane will be removed, leaving just east and westbound lanes with bike lanes on both sides.

Crews will begin working at 6 a.m. Monday and will need two or three days to complete the work, weather dependant.

The City is reminding drivers that parking on Green Street is prohibited, and commercial loading zones and curbside pickup spaces are available on side streets.

WCIA has reported that cars illegally parked in the center lane with their blinkers left on has been an issue. The City also installed barriers along the center lane this February to address the problem.

“The City of Champaign appreciates the patience and cooperation of the public as this work is complete. Please use caution when traveling through construction areas.”