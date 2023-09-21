CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Anointed Youth Shelter and Resource Center in Champaign is looking for help to get kids to succeed in school.

The shelter looks to provide after-school help to K-12 students in their new tutoring program. They are currently in need of tutors who are in high school or college, and are even open to parents of students to lend a hand as well. Program Co-Founder Kwanesha Aker said mentors help struggling students get on the right track.

“I’m hoping that they will understand it’s okay to ask for help. We don’t know everything. Not everybody comprehends everything the same,” she said. “You know, if a teacher gives instructions a certain way, some kids may understand that and some may not. So it’s just different ways to break that down.”

The program is open to kids in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Rantoul. Potential volunteers can go directly to the Anointed Youth Shelter and Resource Center’s Facebook page to volunteer.