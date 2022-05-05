CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Phase One of the Yards Development Project is still moving ahead after the University of Illinois pulled out of the project earlier this week.

The project was cited as a key component to bringing a varsity men’s hockey team to the Fighting Illini athletic program, with a sports arena being included in the plans. However, Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman announced earlier this week that he and the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics were discontinuing their efforts of bringing NCAA hockey to the university.

While the sports arena’s future remains uncertain, that was Phase Two of the project. Phase One is still moving forward.

Phase One will includes upgrades to Illinois Terminal’s train and bus facilities and even a parking garage. MTD said the upgrades will help with capacity issues.

“We have eight bus bays to pull in and we regularly have 13 to 15 vehicles,” said Karl Gnadt, MTD Managing Director. “Which means we are spilling onto the streets.”

Gnadt said that the MTD is starting the bidding process on the project and once they break ground, it should take about a year to complete.