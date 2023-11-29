CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is warning others that a Grinch is on the loose after a Christmas decoration with sentimental value was stolen from her front yard.

Carol Ellis said she spent time putting them up throughout Tuesday. Before she went to bed, her Christmas wreath was still hanging. When she woke up Wednesday morning, it was gone.

She said the stolen wreath is priceless because it’s a family heirloom.

“This is something that my kids and I always worked on together, doing crafts and making decorations at Christmastime, and so when I hung it up, it made me think of them.”

Officials from the Champaign Police Department said to fasten your decorations down and keep the lights on to help prevent theft. They said if it happens to you, you can call their non-emergency line at 217-351-4545 to report it.