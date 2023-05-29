CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign woman used Memorial Day to plant a positive seed in her community.

Tina Gordon used her own money to put together a fun event for kids at Beardsley Park. She said its a way to give kids in the area something positive to do instead of finding trouble. She brought out bounce houses, inflatable water slides, and a food truck — whose owner also volunteered her time to help achieve victory over violence.

Gordon wants to host these types of events every two weeks. She said having something positive in the park may deter people from making trouble.