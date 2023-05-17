CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Jane Fairbanks loves working in her front yard and does it on a regular basis. But last Thursday was a day unlike any other.

“I got halfway through the yard when my grandson came home,” Fairbanks said. “He’s eleven, and I told him I’d come in and fix him a sandwich.

The 79-year-old left her garden cart, weed trimmer, tools, shirt and a bag of seeds on the street near her yard.

“When I walked out the back door and came to the front, they were gone,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks immediately started posting signs asking whoever took her items to bring them back. What she got in return was a pleasant surprise.

“My neighbor across the street, the next morning, told me I have had numerous calls from people who want to help,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks received several donations from community members including a new garden cart, tools, and a gift card. She said she was overwhelmed by the generosity.

“I haven’t thanked God enough for sending these people to me,” Fairbanks said. “Asking him to be sure to bless them because that’s what we’re here for.”

Another blessing would soon follow.

“As I’m feeding the birds, I see a truck pull in and I come out and there’s this fabulous elderly gentleman. He said, ‘I have your stuff, I’m bringing it back,'” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks said the man’s wife had seen a post about the missing items on Facebook. He took them from the yard three days earlier thinking they had been put out for free.

“It was a mistake on his part. It was an honest mistake. I appreciated it and I got my shirt back,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks said she was grateful he returned them. She said next time she’ll make sure to keep her tools in her yard.