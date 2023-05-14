CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department released a statement that two women were hurt after a shooting near a Champaign business over the weekend.

Champaign Police were dispatched at 3 a.m. on Saturday to a business located at the 900 block of Bloomington Road in Champaign for a report of disorderly subjects. Officials reported officers on the scene witnessed a battery in progress and quickly heard a gunshot from the same area.

Police said officers then located two women who were hurt. They said the first victim was a 36-year-old woman who was hurt in the head, and the second victim, a 40-year-old Champaign woman who worked in the business, was shot in the right shoulder.

Officials reported both women were treated on-scene by Champaign Police and Fire personnel before being transported to an area hospital.

Champaign Police said an initial investigation indicates that an impromptu gathering had started in the parking lot minutes before the incident. They said the 40-year-old victim had denied entry to several people prior to the incident when a fight broke out, including a battery using a baseball bat.

Police said the fight quickly escalated to the discharge of a firearm.

Officers conducted a canvass of the surrounding area for witnesses and video footage that may be of investigative assistance. Police said any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police continue to investigate.

Police said future updates may be provided as they become available. No other injuries or property damage have been confirmed at this time.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information please call 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.