CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman will spend the next 47 years behind bars following her conviction for murder, a judge determined on Wednesday.

A jury determined in January that Arieana Colbert, 22, was personally responsible for the murder of 19-year-old Acarrie Ingram-Triner on Oct. 20, 2021. Prosecutors said the two were involved in an argument at the Champaign Park Apartments, during which Colbert pulled out a gun and fired at Ingram-Triner. One of the bullets hit her in the neck and she died as a result.

The 47-year sentence is two more years than the minimum for first-degree murder. Colbert will be required to serve 100% of the sentence but was granted credit for the 471 days she’s spent in custody.

In addition to Colbert’s conviction and sentencing, one other person has been convicted of a crime related to Ingram-Triner’s murder. The day before Colbert’s sentencing, Quincy Hayes, 28, pleaded guilty to a charge of obstruction of justice. In doing so, he admitted to being present at the shooting and providing false information to investigators. He is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of May.