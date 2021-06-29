Champaign woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Inman Place Independent Senior Living in Champaign had a special celebration for one of its residents. It was Ruth Stout’s 100th birthday.

Dozens of her friends and family came to her birthday party.

Her youngest son says her family is grateful for the milestone.

“Well, we’re all excited,” said Ed Stout, her youngest son. “She’s a healthy woman. Doesn’t have too many vices, so yeah.”

Well, she has a couple.

Stout says the secrets to her longevity are Pringles and donut holes.