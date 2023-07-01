CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’ve driven by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) recently, you may have noticed some colorful artwork on the side of the building.

Jose Vazquez, a local artist, just finished painting a mural near the parking lot.

He said he wanted to capture the faces of the community and showcase diversity in the Champaign-Urbana area. He also wants it to be a reminder that even though we are all different, we all want the same things — to be happy and healthy.

“The idea is to make this a very inviting atmosphere. I want people to see it and see themselves in it,” Vazquez said. “Also part of the mural is to show how different people can gather here and get what they need from the services here.”

He said it took about a month to create and is excited for the whole town to see his ideas coming to life.