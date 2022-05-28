CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Over in Champaign, there’s an all-adult summer celebration. It’s the first “Summer Soul Festival.”

The partnership between Pour Bros. Taproom and TableFunk Muzik Group brought out DJs, a food truck and more. TableFunk Muzik Group manager Jamar Brown said about a hundred people showed up early in the day, but the festival will go on until nighttime.

He said it was an opportunity to serve good food, good music and bring the community together.

“We got great DJs. We started with some techno, house music to get the energy up. People are having a really good time. Pour Bros – their staff is good. Brother George, their staff is good. So our energy is really high right now,” Brown said.

He said he expects the turnout to get even better as the night goes on. Even though this is their first “Summer Soul Festival,” The taproom and music group have been partnering for other events throughout the year.

Saturday was only one of several events they have lined up for their patio series. The next one will happen June 4, at 8:30 p.m. If you’d like to go listen to some live music, you can keep up with them on social media.