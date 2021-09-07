Champaign weekly gas price update

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — GasBuddy reported that Champaign gas prices have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.14 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Champaign is priced at $2.86 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.38 per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.88 per gallon while the highest is $4.29 per gallon.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”

