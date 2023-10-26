CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign has some pipe work to be done after a water main break Thursday morning.

The burst pipe caused a road closure and is affecting traffic around Marketplace Mall. Illinois American Water is working to repair the main break on North Market Street between Eisner Road and Wilbur Avenue.

Public Works said this sort of random disruption is bound to happen, given the age of some pipes.

“I don’t know exactly [the age of pipes] at that location, but I can tell you when we did Green Street. When we rebuilt Green Street back in 2017, 2018, those water mains were over a hundred years old,” Public Works Manager Kris Koester said. “So, you know, it dates back to when the development occurred. And unless it’s a new project, you’re just sort of attaching to what’s already there.”

The pipe burst flooded the ground and roadways nearby, and caused the road to buckle and crack. Illinois American Water said they have reached out to people in the area whose water service has been affected. They said fixing the water main could take several days, and motorists should avoid the area if possible.