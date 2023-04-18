CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Election results are now official, and the voters elected two incumbents and a new face to the Champaign City Council.

Kathy Shannon isn’t new to public service, she served on the Champaign Unit 4 School Board for 8 years. In that time, she got to work alongside city council.

“Some of the issues that we see in the school district are really not school district issues, they are not things we can fix,” said Shannon.

Now that her daughters are out of school, she thought it was the right time to tackle issues in a position where she can help.

“I’m really excited to dig into the work,” said Shannon.

One of her campaign platforms was for safe biking and pedestrian infrastructure. Something she hopes to accomplish during her time on council.

“I would love to see what we can do to make our streets and sidewalks safer,” said Shannon.

She also hopes to expand on the community violence blueprint and says she wants to address the lack of affordable housing.

“There is not nearly as good of a supply of starter housing as there was years ago,” said Shannon. “That’s going to be a big bottleneck to our growth as a city.”

Shannon is passionate and is looking forward to working for the people of Champaign.