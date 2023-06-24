CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Many adults had their own fun on Saturday afternoon at Champaign’s Alto Vineyard during its “Sip and Shop” event.

It was complete with music, small businesses and wine. Over a dozen groups set up in the vineyard’s open area.

Pamela Johnson makes handmade jewelry and owns “This Week With Pamela.” She said events like these help her connect with the community and even other small businesses.

“Planted CU was setting up next to me and I looked over and I’m like “You’re wearing my earrings! But I had made them and she purchased them from me last November,” Johnson described. “It’s so funny to see people out in the community wearing something that I created with love and seeing that they love it back.”

She wants to remind people to shop small. Not only because it helps the community, but because the connections you make will go a long way.