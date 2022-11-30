CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign is welcoming two new faces to their downtown restaurant landscape, while Urbana is saying goodbye to one of its downtown staples.

NOLA’s Rock Bar

Urbana

NOLA’s Rock Bar in Urbana announced on Facebook it will be closing its doors permanently on Dec. 11.

Management said: “We want to thank each and every one of you who has supported us during our time in beautiful downtown Urbana. To all of you who have come to enjoy a drink, who have come out for live music or any of our events, and our employees who have worked with us through everything, thank you.

It has been a great ride, going from Blackbird Urbana to NOLA’s Rock Bar. Unfortunately, the difficulty of operating a bar/restaurant post-pandemic has been too challenging to make a place like NOLA’s run. Thank you for all the happy memories.”

In their final weekend, they are offering a “closing time deal” which includes 50% all food and drinks Dec. 7-11.

Heavy Spoon

Champaign

The Heavy Spoon opened its doors on Nov. 19 and is the first of its kind in Champaign. The new restaurant will feature a cereal bar in which customers can mix with their favorite ice cream flavors.

The new restaurant is located on the 100 block of Neil. St. and is open Mon.-Wed., 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Thurs. – Sat., 10 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Martinelli’s Market Bakery & Deli

Champaign

Martinelli’s Market Bakery & Deli opened its doors on Nov. 29 in downtown Champaign on the 500 block of N. Walnut St.

The new restaurant offers hundreds of retail products, including those from Central Illinois Bakehouse baked goods and small pantry staples. Additionally, there will be an Italian-inspired deli counter with meats and cheeses sold by the pound.

Customers can also eat from a menu full of chef-crafted, made-to-order sandwiches, deli sides, pastries and salads. The sandwiches will feature house-roasted meats, premium cheeses, and local produce. Boxed lunches and deli trays are available too.

Martinelli’s is open Tues.-Sat, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.