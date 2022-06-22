CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Children ages 6 months to 4 years old can get their COVID vaccine this week in Champaign.

Clinics will be Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Appointments are required. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Additionally, first dose appointments will be available at the iHotel and Conference Center. Those are on June 27 & 28. You can sign up for those appointments on the health department’s website.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now recommending everyone 6 months of age and older be vaccinated for COVID-19,” said Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde. Children will receive a dose smaller than that given to adults.