CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) said they are ready to start putting shots in arms for the 5-11 age group.

They’re partnering with Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. To host community-based COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinics for the new age group.

The CDC and FDA both approved the vaccine for the kids, and IDPH adopted the guidelines quickly for the state.

The vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is a two-dose primary series, 3 weeks apart, but is a lower dose (10 micrograms) than that used for individuals 12 years of age and older (30 micrograms).

Awais Vaid said they predicted this vaccine would be approved. So, they got ahead of it.

He said they pre-ordered the vaccines for the five to eleven year olds, and they’re ready to start giving the shot this Friday.

Vaid said they have enough to give one thousand jabs, and in two hours, every appointment was booked for the iHotel in Champaign. He said getting more people the vaccine is the only way to end the pandemic.

“It’s also important that most of our community residents get the vaccine. So, we can have enough people vaccinated, and we can stay ahead of the pandemic, and we can get to the point where we can actually get to the end of it,” he said.

iHotel and Conference Center – 111 St. Mary’s Road, Champaign

• No walk-ins; schedule online at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-

511

• Friday, November 5th from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

• Saturday, November 6th from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



Kohl’s Plaza – 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign

• Appointments will be available soon through MyCarle and Carle.org. Carle community

vaccine clinics will be staffed with many of the care providers from Carle Pediatric and

Family Medicine areas or are specially trained to administer vaccine to children.

• Beginning this Saturday, weekends in November:

o Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

o Sundays, 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

• Vaccine appointments will be made available at primary care locations at a later date.

OSF HealthCare:

• Appointments will be available at all primary care offices and can be scheduled

through osfhealthcare.org/vaccine.

Pharmacies:

• Visit www.vaccinefinder.org for available appointments at local pharmacies.

Additional vaccination options may be available through the child’s school.