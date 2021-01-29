Champaign-Urbana Public Health District now offering COVID vaccines to in-person staff at licensed daycares & K-12 schools

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to in-person staff of Champaign County licensed daycares and K-12 schools.

That includes State of Illinois-approved early childhood and licensed daycares and employees of all public, private and parochial schools. Those with underlying health conditions will be prioritized for all clinics.

You can register online or by calling (217) 892-6844.

There will be multiple convenient locations to receive your vaccine the week of February 1.

For Champaign and Urbana Schools, there will be on-site clinics for employees. They will get a registration link from their school to schedule a vaccination. In-person student-teachers can get their vaccine from the school clinic at which they are teaching.

The Rantoul Youth Center will serve employees of licensed daycares and K-12 schools for both Rantoul City Schools and Rantoul Township High School. They will also serve surrounding companies. For more information about that location, click here.

You can schedule an appointment at the former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s Plaza on North Market Street in Champaign. You can start scheduling appointments for this location on Saturday at 7 a.m. To make an appointment, call (217) 902-6100.