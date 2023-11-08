CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District hosted a COVID-19 booster vaccination event on Wednesday.

The Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Sameer Vohra, made an appearance to receive COVID and flu shots. He spoke about how important it is to get vaccinated, as COVID can still cause death or hospitalization.

Experts like Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde said it’s important to stay vigilant as the cold weather nears, and with the holidays arriving, it’s important to keep seniors in mind, too.

“It’s out there, and unfortunately, you know, especially if the weather’s nice, people just don’t think about it,” she said. “And it’s important to get it early enough. We wanted to talk about it before Thanksgiving and moving into the winter holidays, because that will protect the kids in school and it will protect the families that gather.”

Pryde said there are still more than enough vaccines available, and anyone with insurance can go to any pharmacy or local health care provider to get one.

She also said COVID cases have been going up in Kankakee, Vermillion and Douglas Counties. Public health experts are monitoring seasonal viruses like COVID, the flu, and RSV so they can maintain hospital capacities.