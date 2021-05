CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is holding a free walk-in clinic.

It will be Thursday at Salem Baptist Church in Champaign. That is at 5th and Hill. It will run from 2 – 6:30 p.m.. It is open to anyone 16 and older.

There is no appointment needed.