Champaign-Urbana pride parade

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Rainbows and smiles filled parts of Champaign-Urbana Saturday. That’s for the annual pride parade.

This year’s theme was “What the health? Thriving, Surviving, Thriving” Folks were asked to represent the theme in their decorations and signage. A local U of I grad student said the pride parade was refreshing to see.

“It makes me really happy to see young people empowered like this. It’s really special,” Michelle Awad said.

The festivities last all weekend. You can find out more, here.