CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is almost here in Champaign-Urbana and the area park districts are gearing up for the season.

The Champaign Park District shared on social media that water for the Prayer for Rain Fountain in West Side Park and Fraker Memorial in Clark Park is officially on for summer. The park district said they strive to bring the arts to residents of Champaign. You can learn more about the various artwork found in Champaign parks online.

The park district also said that the water fountains and park bathrooms are open and ready for you to use all summer long in each of the city’s park areas.

In addition to the fountains, the park district said Hessel Park Splash Pad is set to open on May 27 in Champaign, and will be open every day from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. until Labor Day.

The Urbana Park District shared on social media that it’s almost time for boat rentals at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park. Park officials said kayak, paddle boat, canoe, and row boat rentals begin this weekend, starting May 6 from 12-7 p.m.

The park said people can rent boat rides from 12-7 p.m., each Saturday and Sunday in May. The park district will expand rentals to Thursday-Sunday beginning in June. Boat rentals include:

Kayaks : $10/half hour; $12/hour

: $10/half hour; $12/hour Canoes : $10/half hour; $12/hour

: $10/half hour; $12/hour Two-person paddle boats : $11/half hour; $14/hour

: $11/half hour; $14/hour Three-person paddle boats : $12/half hour; $15/hour

: $12/half hour; $15/hour Four-person paddle boats: $13/half hour; $16/hour

Park officials said you can book a group boat rental two weeks in advance and save 25%. They said the fees include coast guard approved life jackets from infant to adult. Adults must also accompany people under the age of 16.