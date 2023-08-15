SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Big changes are on the way for a Champaign County nursing home. The facility has new owners, and they have Central Illinois roots.

Accolade Healthcare is taking over Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab in Savoy. It’s behind the movie theater at Burwash Avenue and Regency Drive.

Jonas Hoedebecke, Accolade’s administrator, said they want to make the transition as easy as possible for everyone. That means for the people living there and their families that come to visit.

He said they’ll be working on the inside, outside and courtyard areas. They want to make updates to make it feel more homey.

Plus, they want to make sure everything is under one roof. That includes short-term rehab, therapy and hospice services. It’s so people in the Champaign-Urbana area don’t have to go far for the care they need.

“It can be a stressful situation making the decision to bring your loved one into a nursing facility or bring them into a long-term care facility,” Hoedebecke said. “We do provide both and we do both at the absolute highest level.”

The facility can hold up to 214 beds; right now, it’s set up for 195. 132 people call it home right now, and Hoedebecke said there’s room to expand.

Regarding staffing, Hoedebecke said they didn’t make any significant changes. This is their seventh skilled nursing facility in the region. They also have locations in Danville and Paxton.