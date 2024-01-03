URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is looking for “Snow Angels” to help shovel sidewalks in neighborhoods around the area.

MTD said anyone can volunteer for the position. Their goal is to get 50 people or more to sign up this winter.

“I just love this program,” said Amy Snyder, Chief of Staff for MTD. “I don’t really want snowfall, but I do really want people to commit to keeping our community safe and accessible.”

Those who would like to volunteer for the Snow Angel Sidewalk Snow Removal Program can visit their website.