Champaign-Urbana MTD temporarily reduces some weekend service

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District said they are temporarily reducing some weekend service on Saturday. They said it is because of a shortage of qualified operators.

“These trip cancellations will result in decreased frequency on the affected routes,” said officials, in a news release.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, several trips on the 50 Green and 50 Green Hopper as well as the 70 Grey will be canceled.

For a full list of canceled trips, click here.

“We hope to resume regularly scheduled service as soon as staffing allows, but ask that passengers monitor our website and social media for additional reductions over the weekend,” said officials.