CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is getting closer to its goal of zero emissions. The latest step forward is courtesy of over $6.6 million from a federal grant.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin was in Champaign earlier this week to announce the MTD’s receipt of the grant. He said there are two ways to get funding for transportation in Illinois. One is population-based and the other is through competitive grants.

The MTD is one of only 130 agencies across the U.S. to receive the low- to no-emissions federal grant.

“The Biden administration says ‘Give me your best ideas and we’ll give money to help get them started,'” Durbin said.

He congratulated the MTD, saying it’s one step closer in the right direction to helping the environment.

“Things are happening and we ought to be aware of the fact that unless we start doing something, future generations are going to have an unlivable place on this planet,” Durbin said.

With the grant, the MTD will buy 10 new 40-foot diesel-electric hybrid buses to replace the first generation of hybrid buses already in the system.

“Those first-generation hybrid buses have been real workhorses for us,” said Karl Gnadt, MTD Managing Director. “They’ve been great vehicles.”

But Gnadt said the new busses will be much more efficient.

The purchase makes 98% of the MTD’s fleet of 118 buses low emission. The other 2% is the no-emission hydrogen buses they added last year, making the MTD one of few that can say they are 100% low- and no-emission.

“I think there’s only one or two other transit systems in the country that can say that,” Gnadt said. “Actually, in North America.”

The new buses are not in service yet, but people can look for them by looking at the number on the front of the bus.

“The first two digits of our fleet numbers indicate the birth year, I guess, for the vehicles,” Gnadt said.

The buses are expected to be in service in around 18 months. The wait is because the MTD has to process the grant before they can order new busses.