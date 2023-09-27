URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Live instruments rang out at the Urbana High School football field Tuesday night.

The Champaign-Urbana Marching Band Showcase kicked off its second year. District Music Coordinator Darren Hicks said close to 1,000 people came out to see the musicians show off what they can do. He said the Urbana Tiger Marching Band, Central Marching Maroons, and Centennial Marching Chargers practiced all summer to give the best show they possibly could.

“This is not a competition. So they just get to see all the artistry, the music, listen to all that, everything that all the students do and work really hard to do it and perform their show,” Hicks said.

He said this year’s turnout shows how the event is loved and is continuing to grow. They plan to switch up locations each year. All donations from the showcase go towards the band programs in both the Urbana and Champaign School Districts.