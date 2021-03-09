Champaign-Urbana Little League ready to play ball

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Champaign-Urbana Little League said they are ready to play ball this summer.

In a news release, George Willhite with the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club said registration is open. Suited teams will start playing April 19 and conclude June 11. The Twin City Championship Tournament will be held later in June. Championship night is scheduled for June 23, according to Willhite.

“Schedules for Farm, Peanut and T-Ball teams will be announced by each league. Participants will be following state and local health department COVID-19 guidelines.”

Practices will start on March 29.

Boys and girls born between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2008 are able to register. For more information on registration, click here.