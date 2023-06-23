URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Math and reading test scores for students 13-year-old are at the lowest they’ve been in decades.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress showed reading scores are the lowest since 2004 and math since 1990. Londyn Schaffer is an 8th grader at Urbana Middle School. She said the pandemic drastically impacted her ability to learn.

“I hated it because I like being in person when I’m doing stuff,” Schaffer said. “I like seeing other people do it then I’ll do it. I was an all A, B student and then it dropped down to like C’s and D’s. So, it was very hard and difficult.”

DREAAM mentor Gabrielle Schaffer has been an educator for more than 10 years across three states. She said the pandemic is not the only factor leading to bad test results.

“Sometimes students just don’t care,” Schaffer said. “I’ve been told directly by students that they just mark something.”

Schaffer believes the pressure of state-wide testing creates academic anxiety.

“In most cases we’re teaching to the test,” Schaffer said. “So much emphasis is being put on test scores for even the educators. We get evaluated on them and everything and sometimes it’s simply unfair.”

Drake Materre, Champaign Freedom School psych coordinator, agrees and thinks the issues go beyond the classroom.

Rent, utilities, housing, groceries,”Materre said. “What does that look like and how does that affect the family and child’s development?”

The study also determined achievement declined across lines of race, class and geography. Schaffer said she wants to help her students with that.

“I try to connect it to the real world and that is what gets through to my students,” Schaffer said. “If you don’t know how to read a contract, if you don’t know percentages, if you don’t know how to do math, what if someone cheats you out of your money?”

Students like Aliyah Nnamanii say having someone to advocate for their education has made a difference.

“She makes it more understandable to kids, especially our age,” Nnamanii. ” Some kids try to just go with the flow even though they don’t know what’s going on.”

The study says one solution is to equalize education by placing fewer eighth graders into advanced math.