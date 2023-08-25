URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Local and state agencies came together in Urbana on Friday to honor late State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) in the first ever Family Resource Day.

The event was held at the Brookens Center in Urbana. Different groups and law enforcement set up tables there, with the goal of providing face-to-face help and information on various issues facing families.

Bennett was instrumental in planning this event, but he died before he could see its success.

“From day one, he was going to be involved in this and then when we lost him in December, we decided to keep going with this and do it in his honor,” said Julia Rietz, Champaign County State’s Attorney. “I think if he were here today, he would be walking around, talking to everybody and he would be so thrilled. This is such a testament to the work that he did and a testament to our community.”

The plan is to hold this event every year.