CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Have you ever wanted to put your Christmas tree skills to the test?

The Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign was full of Christmas trees hand crafted and ready to be auctioned off. Dozens of people showed up for the 27th anniversary of Junior League of Champaign-Urbana’s Festival of Trees on Sunday.

New this year was story time with Santa. One organizer said events like these help get people in the Christmas spirit.

“It’s a good time to catch people who are like ‘I need a tree for this year’ and then all the money we get, it goes right back into all of our projects,” said Rachel Ward, Vice President of Junior League.

All proceeds from this year’s event benefit the Junior League of Champaign-Urbana and the C-U community.