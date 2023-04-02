CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Six different Champaign-Urbana high schools teamed up Saturday to raise money for the Eastern Illinois Foodbank with a Caring Carnival.

High school students competed in a volleyball tournament at Central High School.

Officials said each dollar raised benefits the food bank and can provide five meals to those who are food insecure in the community.

“Just seeing like all these people coming and competing cause I’m an athlete myself so it’s really fun to see that,” Caroline Hartman, an athlete said.

“Just being able to work with the other service clubs and other schools just because it’s awesome that we go to different schools, we’re all just coming together with that common mission,” Sophia Libman, Academy High School said.

The winning team got a prize. Players we spoke to say they enjoyed being able to give back.