CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — If you haven’t bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket yet, you might want to.

Mega Millions has gone 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner and the jackpot has grown to more than $1 billion. This is only the third time in the last 20 years that has happened. The cash option would be more than $602 million before taxes.

Mansour Ali, a cashier at a Circle K in Urbana, said ticket sales have been crazy this week.

“Quite a few hundred, honestly,” Ali said. “A lot of customers come in, they get at least five or ten at a time per customer. It is going up high for lottery.”

Kevin Kirby was among those to stop in and buy a lottery ticket. He talked about what he would spend the jackpot on.

“Well, first off I’d pay off all my debts and I’d buffer my retirement plan and then I’d probably donate the heck out of the rest of it to family members, churches, organizations.

The next drawing is Friday night.