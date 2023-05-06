URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Saturday morning, the Tom Jones Challenger Baseball League stepped up to bat at Ambucs Park in Urbana. It’s a league for kids with disabilities.

Bill Hand, one of the coaches, said they simply want to make it a space for everybody. To do that, each player has a “buddy” with them on the field. Recently, they’ve had a hard time finding Saturday buddies for everyone.

“For protecting our kids we need buddies out there to help out,” Hand said. “We need to make sure they’re in line, make sure they have their helmets on, help them batting, keep them entertained in the field. Some of these kids like to run around and do different things than just play ball.”

The game goes on whether or not there are enough buddies or not.

If you want to help out or register a group of volunteers visit the league’s website or Facebook page.