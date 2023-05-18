CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is a hot spot for one national restaurant chain.

Champaign-Urbana has been ranked the second most popular college town for Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants, after Boulder, Colorado. The company released the results of its “Collegiate Chipotle Power Ranking” in time for graduation season.

Company officials said they based the rankings on average sales data for restaurants near college campuses with more than 20,000 attending students. The data was collected over the past year.

The ranking of the top 20 college towns that eat the most Chipotle are:

Boulder, Colorado Champaign-Urbana, Illinois La Jolla, California Athens, Ohio Athens, Georgia Davis, California West Lafayette, Indiana Waco, Texas Lubbock, Texas Gainesville, Florida Fort Lauderdale, Florida Tampa, Florida Bloomington, Indiana Santa Barbara, California Iowa City, Iowa Tempe, Arizona Corvallis, Oregon Tuscaloosa, Alabama Scottsdale, Arizona Charlottesville, Virginia

Chipotle has more than 3,200 restaurants and employs 100,000 workers across 5 countries. The company opened its first restaurant across the street from the University of Denver.

Champaign has two Chipotle locations: one in Campustown near the corner of 6th and Green, and one near the corner of Prospect and Marketview.