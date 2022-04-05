CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Federation of Teachers voted on their new contract Tuesday night.

According to officials, 76-percent of Unit 4 teachers voted in favor of the contract.

The teachers were set to go on strike until an agreement was reached early last Wednesday morning. The board will vote next Monday to ratify the contract.

“It was a long road to get here, but I’m glad to see that a majority of our members voted in favor of this agreement,” CFT co-president Mike Sitch said in a news release. “We look forward to working with the Unit 4 Board and administration further to best meet the needs of our students.”

