Champaign Unit 4 School District holds another mobile registration day for kindergarteners

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Families have another opportunity, Tuesday, to sign up their child for kindergarten through the Champaign Unit 4 School District.

In a news release, District officials said they will have their “School of Choice Mobile Registration” at Shadowwood on North Market Street. That will be held from 4:30 – 7 p.m..

If you register at the mobile site, you will need to have several items with you. That includes an original birth certificate and two proof of residency (apartment/house lease; mortgage documents; voter’s registration card; current driver’s license; utility bill). You will also need a working email address.

The registration deadline for incoming kindergarteners is Wednesday, according to the District. Those who register at the mobile site will get a backpack with supplies and kindergarten readiness materials, according to the District.

