Champaign Unit 4 School District announces new superintendent

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 School District has a new superintendent.

The board of education announced Sheila Boozer will take over the position during a Thursday meeting. She was chosen out of 40 applicants, according to officials.

“I’m thankful to the community for taking the time to come forward and say what they want in a superintendent,” said Boozer. “I want people to know that we are someone that is to be reckoned with…that every parent and family member is proud to say their student goes to Unit 4. We are going to do this together.” She said multiple times during the meeting that she is excited to get started and work with the district.

“This is a unified work… I’m not gonna let you down. I’m not gonna let the students down. I’m not gonna let the community down.” pic.twitter.com/xOiEeNIcK9 — paul cicchini (@epcicchini) January 21, 2021

Boozer is coming from serving as the director of Teaching and Learning and Technology in Springfield District 186. That would be the equivalent of a deputy superintendent at Champaign schools.