Champaign Unit 4 school board renews SRO contract

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In Champaign Unit 4 Schools–for the time being–school resource officers (SRO’s) are here to stay, but this time next year they could be on their way out.

In Monday’s school board meeting, the board voted 6-1 to renew its contract with the City of Champaign to assign police officers to schools.

While the school board has expressed a desire to move away from SRO’s, the latest decision to extend their contract was met with mixed feelings by students.

“I had some trouble going to teachers about things, and I’d only know them for one year,” Central Freshman Zoe Franz said about her time at Edison Middle School. “But I knew our officer for all three years, so he became someone I could trust and rely on.”

Her classmate, Lula Randolph, also said while having an officer for emergencies could be important, there are other resources schools should invest into.

“For that friendly aspect, whenever I would have a problem I would go to counselors,” Randolph said. “Those are the people whose jobs it is to deal with our mental health.”