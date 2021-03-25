Champaign Unit 4 plans to return to full-day in-person learning, offers Distance Learning Program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Unit 4 Schools superintendent said their staff is planning to offer full-day in-person learning next school year.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Susan Zola said students will return to their home schools five days a week. However, there is an option for families who are not ready to send their students back to the classroom.

There will be a newly formed “District-level Distance Learning Program,” according to the superintendent. The program would not be linked to any one school. “It will be its own program with its own Program Administrator and its own teaching staff,” said Zola. “All coursework will align with state standards, and the high school coursework will focus on helping students fulfill graduation requirements.” More details regarding this program will be released at a later time.

Next week, district families will have to choose whether they will send their children back to the classroom or enroll them in the distance program. “You will only be able to choose one option and it will be for the school year,” said Zola. “There will be an opportunity at the semester to revisit your choice based on available space.”

Zola stated in-person instruction will follow health guidelines based on current guidance to maintain safety within the district.